Ezekiel Elliott one of five Cowboys, three rookies on All-Pro team

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Associated Press has released this year’s All-Pro team and the Cowboys are well represented.

Dallas landed five players on the team, including running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott led the league in rushing yards during his rookie season, making him an easy choice for this year’s honor roll. That success on the ground also helped three of the team’s offensive linemen — left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin — make the club. Linebacker Sean Lee is the other Cowboy on the first team.

Elliott is also one of three rookies selected to the team. Jack Conklin of the Titans got the nod at right tackle while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a unanimous selection as the punt returner. The three rookies, Lee, Frederick and Martin are among 17 first-time All-Pros, which is the most since 1981.

The full first team offense, which reflects the changes to voting implemented this year, also includes Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (more on his selection here), Cardinals running back David Johnson, Raiders left guard Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

On defense, Lee is joined by a pair of Broncos cornerbacks — Aqib Talib and Chris Harris — and two Chiefs — cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Eric Berry. Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack, Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley, Giants interior lineman Damon Harrison, Rams interior lineman Aaron Donald, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Giants safety Landon Collins, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Rams punter Johnny Hekker, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater and Vikings kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson round out the team.

31 Responses to “Ezekiel Elliott one of five Cowboys, three rookies on All-Pro team”
  1. rlr79 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:38 PM

    Earl Thomas by getting injured just proved how important and how good he is. Sorry but Eric Berry is not even close.

  2. Rdog says: Jan 6, 2017 12:42 PM

    Jack Conklin finally getting some recognition. Ezekiel Elliott and Tyreek Hill make all the highlights, so of course there is more hype about them, but it has to be pretty tough for a rookie offensive lineman to make the All Pro team. I don’t see his teammate Taylor Lewan though. I thought he was rated as #1 at his position.

  3. mezanine10 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:44 PM

    Elliot was great but David Johnson was better statistically.

  4. babygaga19 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:48 PM

    Wow! Impressive. There was a draft in the mid-70s by the Steelers that turned out 3 or 4 HOFers. Good job Cowboys but Jerry, you got lucky. Denver out bid you for Lynch and the Raiders blocked you from Cook. You found Dak because he was all that was left. Anyway, better to be lucky than good, but what a great draft by the CGirls!

  5. cdysart101 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:48 PM

    Cowboys will not one playoff game this year. Not one.

  6. tecmobowl34 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:52 PM

    Jordan Howard not being named to this team is a shame. He killed it (2nd overall in rushing) without even being handed the ball on a regular basis. I know the Bears suck, but he deserved it.

  7. sportoficionado says: Jan 6, 2017 12:53 PM

    All well deserved selections, congrats. My ‘boys representing–Smith, Fredrick, Martin, Zeke and Sean Lee–Go Cowboys!

  8. nynbkfarsuperiorx says: Jan 6, 2017 12:54 PM

    Ezekiel Elliot is overrated. Decent RB but that offensive line is what makes him and Dak Prescott. If you substituted Romo and Alfred Morris for them would Dallas really be a worse team?

  9. longislandcowboysfan33 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:54 PM

    Hate on haters.

  10. pacificdan says: Jan 6, 2017 12:57 PM

    But wait, how can this be, the expert users on this site told us all the Zeke was a bust and the Cowboys were stupid for taking him. I’m so very confused, could it be that some people commenting on this website don’t know what they are talking about?!?

  11. patriotsdefense says: Jan 6, 2017 1:03 PM

    Disrespect. See you at the trophy podium.

  12. parilli15 says: Jan 6, 2017 1:04 PM

    Some stats: Patriots 14-2 record, best in the NFL. Patriors all-pros, 1, that’s one less than the powerhouse Rams. Yeah, these voters know what they’re doing.

  13. dorsiaonafriday says: Jan 6, 2017 1:09 PM

    Was hoping i’d see Mike Evans make the cut, but I acknowledge the two listed ahead of him were more deserving. I am pleased, however, that OBJ didn’t make it in, Evans and many others had better seasons then him.

  14. jackedupboonie says: Jan 6, 2017 1:09 PM

    Calling Elliott a HOFer after one regular season…..really? Then Tony is the greatest QB to walk the earth.

  15. dorsiaonafriday says: Jan 6, 2017 1:10 PM

    One more note: In this day and age of using multiple RB’s and three wide receiver sets, I petition the all pro team to feature three WR’s and two RB’s.

  16. jackedupboonie says: Jan 6, 2017 1:11 PM

    A regular season where your team was ahead and salting the clock non stop. It’s going to come crashing down here real soon. Then it will be….if Dallas only had a defense.

  17. steelerfanjo says: Jan 6, 2017 1:11 PM

    Pouncey & Shazier not on the team means this team is a non factor. What a joke. Cowboys will lose their first playoff game.

  18. ryanw822 says: Jan 6, 2017 1:14 PM

    Julio Jones over Evans?

    That’s funny

  19. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 6, 2017 1:18 PM

    Still can’t believe Elway drafted Paxton Lynch over Dak Prescott. He also drafted Montee Ball over Travis Kelce. Talk about draft whiffs.

  20. purplekoolaid1 says: Jan 6, 2017 1:19 PM

    Who really cares about this list or the Pro Bowl?

  21. myworldurjuslivinit says: Jan 6, 2017 1:23 PM

    cdysart101 says:
    Jan 6, 2017 12:48 PM
    Cowboys will not one playoff game this year. Not one.
    ————————————————————-
    wow, a Hater w/ bad English…would say get a life but we all know that is hopeless…

  22. praetorian12 says: Jan 6, 2017 1:24 PM

    If Bobby Wagner played LB for Dallas or New England, they would have already given him the Defensive POY award, and enshrined him in Canton. Probably won’t get top 3 in voting since he plays on Left Coast.

  23. stoopidfool says: Jan 6, 2017 1:24 PM

    and yet the best team on the planet is the Pats

    it’s just a participation prize for the majority who will not touch the main objective

    Brady will have his 5th SB trophy….the rest is fluff

  24. yooperman says: Jan 6, 2017 1:24 PM

    Pat players weren’t voted in because the vote was held on a school day.
    Just kidding.
    The whole pro bowl thing is meaningless, from the picking of players, to the game itself.
    It makes more money for the NFL so it’s all good.

  25. FlashPatterson says: Jan 6, 2017 1:30 PM

    I hated Patterson for 3 years because it was obvious he wasn’t even trying to improve. He even admitted it this offseason when he said he felt safe as a 1st round pick so he didn’t think he had to try.

    His work as a gunner this year was all-pro worthy. He had almost every tackle on the punt team until they took him off to get him more involved in the offense. Obviously he’s worth a roster spot for kickoffs alone, but he’s also been more of an asset on offense. I hope he gets a couple year deal to stay with the team. He still has the potential to be the player everyone thought he would be after his rookie year, I doubt he’ll ever get there because he’s dumb… but he took big steps towards it this year.

    Theilen’s route running has kept him down, but he’s worthy of playing time at WR and at RB if Peterson is too proud to take a smaller deal to stay with the team.

  26. kayakattack says: Jan 6, 2017 1:31 PM

    Where is Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue? Ngakoue Embarrassed Conklin in both games against Jax and Ramsey is already a top 5 Corner.

  27. quizlingclinic says: Jan 6, 2017 1:34 PM

    Your 2016/17 Superbowl Champs, and consensus #1 team in football, have 1 Pro-Bowler and he’s a special teams guy. Bet that this is going to be used by BB as motivation at some point.

  28. liftheavyorliftheavy says: Jan 6, 2017 1:36 PM

    parilli15 says:
    Jan 6, 2017 1:04 PM

    Some stats: Patriots 14-2 record, best in the NFL. Patriors all-pros, 1, that’s one less than the powerhouse Rams. Yeah, these voters know what they’re doing.

    ————

    Good point.

  29. billymutt says: Jan 6, 2017 1:36 PM

    This is great news for Pats fans. What a gift to pi$$ of the Patriots before the playoffs – good job!

  30. babygaga19 says: Jan 6, 2017 1:38 PM

    Ezekiel Elliot is overrated. Decent RB but that offensive line is what makes him and Dak Prescott. If you substituted Romo and Alfred Morris for them would Dallas really be a worse team?
    _____________________________________
    Yes. Romo is always a prime time accident always waiting to happen and that is why we love him!

  31. FlashPatterson says: Jan 6, 2017 1:47 PM

    babygaga19 says:
    Jan 6, 2017 1:38 PM
    Ezekiel Elliot is overrated. Decent RB but that offensive line is what makes him and Dak Prescott. If you substituted Romo and Alfred Morris for them would Dallas really be a worse team?
    _____________________________________
    Yes. Romo is always a prime time accident always waiting to happen and that is why we love him!
    ————
    Darren McFadden rushed for over 1k last year with no passing game. That line made Zeke.

