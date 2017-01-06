Ezekiel Elliott one of five Cowboys, three rookies on All-Pro team

The Associated Press has released this year’s All-Pro team and the Cowboys are well represented.
Dallas landed five players on the team, including running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott led the league in rushing yards during his rookie season, making him an easy choice for this year’s honor roll. That success on the ground also helped three of the team’s offensive linemen — left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin — make the club. Linebacker Sean Lee is the other Cowboy on the first team.
Elliott is also one of three rookies selected to the team. Jack Conklin of the Titans got the nod at right tackle while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a unanimous selection as the punt returner. The three rookies, Lee, Frederick and Martin are among 17 first-time All-Pros, which is the most since 1981.
The full first team offense, which reflects the changes to voting implemented this year, also includes Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (more on his selection here), Cardinals running back David Johnson, Raiders left guard Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
On defense, Lee is joined by a pair of Broncos cornerbacks — Aqib Talib and Chris Harris — and two Chiefs — cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Eric Berry. Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack, Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley, Giants interior lineman Damon Harrison, Rams interior lineman Aaron Donald, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Giants safety Landon Collins, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Rams punter Johnny Hekker, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater and Vikings kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson round out the team.
Earl Thomas by getting injured just proved how important and how good he is. Sorry but Eric Berry is not even close.
Jack Conklin finally getting some recognition. Ezekiel Elliott and Tyreek Hill make all the highlights, so of course there is more hype about them, but it has to be pretty tough for a rookie offensive lineman to make the All Pro team. I don’t see his teammate Taylor Lewan though. I thought he was rated as #1 at his position.
Elliot was great but David Johnson was better statistically.
Wow! Impressive. There was a draft in the mid-70s by the Steelers that turned out 3 or 4 HOFers. Good job Cowboys but Jerry, you got lucky. Denver out bid you for Lynch and the Raiders blocked you from Cook. You found Dak because he was all that was left. Anyway, better to be lucky than good, but what a great draft by the CGirls!
Cowboys will not one playoff game this year. Not one.
Jordan Howard not being named to this team is a shame. He killed it (2nd overall in rushing) without even being handed the ball on a regular basis. I know the Bears suck, but he deserved it.
All well deserved selections, congrats. My ‘boys representing–Smith, Fredrick, Martin, Zeke and Sean Lee–Go Cowboys!
Ezekiel Elliot is overrated. Decent RB but that offensive line is what makes him and Dak Prescott. If you substituted Romo and Alfred Morris for them would Dallas really be a worse team?
Hate on haters.
But wait, how can this be, the expert users on this site told us all the Zeke was a bust and the Cowboys were stupid for taking him. I’m so very confused, could it be that some people commenting on this website don’t know what they are talking about?!?
Disrespect. See you at the trophy podium.
Some stats: Patriots 14-2 record, best in the NFL. Patriors all-pros, 1, that’s one less than the powerhouse Rams. Yeah, these voters know what they’re doing.
Was hoping i’d see Mike Evans make the cut, but I acknowledge the two listed ahead of him were more deserving. I am pleased, however, that OBJ didn’t make it in, Evans and many others had better seasons then him.
Calling Elliott a HOFer after one regular season…..really? Then Tony is the greatest QB to walk the earth.
One more note: In this day and age of using multiple RB’s and three wide receiver sets, I petition the all pro team to feature three WR’s and two RB’s.
A regular season where your team was ahead and salting the clock non stop. It’s going to come crashing down here real soon. Then it will be….if Dallas only had a defense.
Pouncey & Shazier not on the team means this team is a non factor. What a joke. Cowboys will lose their first playoff game.
Julio Jones over Evans?
That’s funny
Still can’t believe Elway drafted Paxton Lynch over Dak Prescott. He also drafted Montee Ball over Travis Kelce. Talk about draft whiffs.
Who really cares about this list or the Pro Bowl?
wow, a Hater w/ bad English…would say get a life but we all know that is hopeless…
If Bobby Wagner played LB for Dallas or New England, they would have already given him the Defensive POY award, and enshrined him in Canton. Probably won’t get top 3 in voting since he plays on Left Coast.
and yet the best team on the planet is the Pats
it’s just a participation prize for the majority who will not touch the main objective
Brady will have his 5th SB trophy….the rest is fluff
Pat players weren’t voted in because the vote was held on a school day.
Just kidding.
The whole pro bowl thing is meaningless, from the picking of players, to the game itself.
It makes more money for the NFL so it’s all good.
I hated Patterson for 3 years because it was obvious he wasn’t even trying to improve. He even admitted it this offseason when he said he felt safe as a 1st round pick so he didn’t think he had to try.
His work as a gunner this year was all-pro worthy. He had almost every tackle on the punt team until they took him off to get him more involved in the offense. Obviously he’s worth a roster spot for kickoffs alone, but he’s also been more of an asset on offense. I hope he gets a couple year deal to stay with the team. He still has the potential to be the player everyone thought he would be after his rookie year, I doubt he’ll ever get there because he’s dumb… but he took big steps towards it this year.
Theilen’s route running has kept him down, but he’s worthy of playing time at WR and at RB if Peterson is too proud to take a smaller deal to stay with the team.
Where is Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue? Ngakoue Embarrassed Conklin in both games against Jax and Ramsey is already a top 5 Corner.
Your 2016/17 Superbowl Champs, and consensus #1 team in football, have 1 Pro-Bowler and he’s a special teams guy. Bet that this is going to be used by BB as motivation at some point.
Some stats: Patriots 14-2 record, best in the NFL. Patriors all-pros, 1, that’s one less than the powerhouse Rams. Yeah, these voters know what they’re doing.
Good point.
This is great news for Pats fans. What a gift to pi$$ of the Patriots before the playoffs – good job!
Darren McFadden rushed for over 1k last year with no passing game. That line made Zeke.