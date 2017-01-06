Ezekiel Elliott one of five Cowboys, three rookies on All-Pro team

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

The Associated Press has released this year’s All-Pro team and the Cowboys are well represented.

Dallas landed five players on the team, including running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott led the league in rushing yards during his rookie season, making him an easy choice for this year’s honor roll. That success on the ground also helped three of the team’s offensive linemen — left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin — make the club. Linebacker Sean Lee is the other Cowboy on the first team.

Elliott is also one of three rookies selected to the team. Jack Conklin of the Titans got the nod at right tackle while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a unanimous selection as the punt returner. The three rookies, Lee, Frederick and Martin are among 17 first-time All-Pros, which is the most since 1981.

The full first team offense, which reflects the changes to voting implemented this year, also includes Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (more on his selection here), Cardinals running back David Johnson, Raiders left guard Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

On defense, Lee is joined by a pair of Broncos cornerbacks — Aqib Talib and Chris Harris — and two Chiefs — cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Eric Berry. Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack, Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley, Giants interior lineman Damon Harrison, Rams interior lineman Aaron Donald, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Giants safety Landon Collins, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Rams punter Johnny Hekker, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater and Vikings kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson round out the team.