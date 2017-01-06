Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 7:25 AM EST

Former Bills WR Andre Reed is taking on a television role.

The Dolphins are doing some practice work with frozen footballs.

C David Andrews has had a strong season for the Patriots.

Jets owner Woody Johnson said nice things about CB Darrelle Revis, but not that he’ll be back in 2017.

The Ravens have designs on expanding their training facility.

How will the Bengals offensive line shake out in 2017?

Billy Joel meets the quarterback history of the Browns.

LB Lawrence Timmons hopes to remain with the Steelers next season.

Texans S Quintin Demps would like to put the journeyman label to rest.

The wait for definitive word on everyone’s fate continues for the Colts.

The Jaguars may have to battle it out for their preferred coaching candidate.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota was named the 2016 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year.

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian had his left shoulder surgery.

Their sack totals have gone down, but the Chiefs still get pressure on quarterbacks.

Raiders running backs did more damage as receivers in their regular season meeting with the Texans.

DE Joey Bosa’s season started late, but the Chargers rookie is ending it with awards.

G Jonathan Cooper’s happy he landed with the Cowboys.

Giants WR Odell Beckham took a page from the world of pro wrestling.

Revisiting the Eagles’ decision to trade CB Eric Rowe.

Setting the field of candidates for Redskins defensive coordinator.

Is Brian Hoyer the right quarterback for the 2017 Bears?

The Lions are preparing for the task of stopping Seahawks DE Frank Clark.

Packers receivers aren’t running scared from the Giants defense.

Several Vikings veterans face uncertain futures with the team.

TE Austin Hooper was back at practice for the Falcons this week.

Running back is a spot the Panthers could target in the draft.

Saints tight ends Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui are healing from injuries.

John Lunsford creates some kicking competition for Roberto Aguayo with the Buccaneers.

Golf is a big offseason activity for Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald.

The Rams are introducing fans to their coaching candidates.

Steve Young doesn’t want the 49ers to hire a defensive-minded head coach.

How has S Earl Thomas‘ absence impacted the Seahawks defense?