Gus Bradley’s name emerges in connection with Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 9:56 AM EST
LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins (L) and head coach Gus Bradley of the Jacksonville Jaguars shake hands following the Redskins 41-10 win at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley figures to be in demand as a defensive coordinator, with more options beyond a potential pairing with Anthony Lynn.

And one possible destination is Washington.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Bradley is atop the list to replace Joe Barry.

His tie with General Manager Scot McCloughan (from their days with the Seahawks) is cited as the reason, but he also worked with head coach Jay Gruden in Tampa Bay when Gruden as an assistant there.

Wade Phillips has also been mentioned as a possibility for Washington, and either would be an upgrade for a defense that needs plenty of work.

3 Responses to “Gus Bradley’s name emerges in connection with Washington”
  1. mikea311 says: Jan 6, 2017 10:00 AM

    As a Giants fan, please don’t hire Phillips, his track record as a DC is incredible.

  2. RegisHawk says: Jan 6, 2017 10:16 AM

    Actually, Gus’ name is being linked to Anthony Lynn, so if he gets the Buffalo job, expect Gus to head north.

    You guys are seriously behind the times.

  3. boobsmcgoo says: Jan 6, 2017 10:19 AM

    Huskies?

  4. silvernblacksabbath says: Jan 6, 2017 10:25 AM

    Gus from Breaking Bad was much more intimidating.

    -Heisenberg

