Gus Bradley’s name emerges in connection with Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 9:56 AM EST

Former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley figures to be in demand as a defensive coordinator, with more options beyond a potential pairing with Anthony Lynn.

And one possible destination is Washington.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Bradley is atop the list to replace Joe Barry.

His tie with General Manager Scot McCloughan (from their days with the Seahawks) is cited as the reason, but he also worked with head coach Jay Gruden in Tampa Bay when Gruden as an assistant there.

Wade Phillips has also been mentioned as a possibility for Washington, and either would be an upgrade for a defense that needs plenty of work.