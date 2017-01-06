Indiana running back announces he’ll enter 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 4:13 PM EST

Indiana University running back Devine Redding announced Friday that he plans to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Redding ran for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. He ran for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015.

Redding’s decision makes it three straight seasons that Indiana’s leading rusher has given up his remaining eligibility to enter the draft. Tevin Coleman was picked by the Falcons in the third round two years ago, and Jordan Howard ran for more than 1,300 yards for the Bears as a rookie after being drafted in the fifth round last spring.

In a statement, Redding said that his life “has been shaped by my goal of playing in the NFL” and said he believes now is the right time to enter the league.

This year’s early-entry deadline is Jan. 18.