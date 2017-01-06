 Skip to content

Indiana running back announces he’ll enter 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 4:13 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 28: Devine Redding #34 of the Indiana Hoosiers is tackled by Marcus Williams #20 of the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl game at Levi's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Indiana University running back Devine Redding announced Friday that he plans to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Redding ran for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. He ran for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015.

Redding’s decision makes it three straight seasons that Indiana’s leading rusher has given up his remaining eligibility to enter the draft. Tevin Coleman was picked by the Falcons in the third round two years ago, and Jordan Howard ran for more than 1,300 yards for the Bears as a rookie after being drafted in the fifth round last spring.

In a statement, Redding said that his life “has been shaped by my goal of playing in the NFL” and said he believes now is the right time to enter the league.

This year’s early-entry deadline is Jan. 18.

3 Responses to “Indiana running back announces he’ll enter 2017 NFL Draft”
  1. firerogergoodell says: Jan 6, 2017 4:17 PM

    Indiana has always had great RBs! All the way back to Anthony Thompson.

  2. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Jan 6, 2017 4:34 PM

    When the headline lists the school you went to instead of your name, you probably aren’t a first round pick.

  3. vicnocal says: Jan 6, 2017 4:35 PM

    Tailback U.

