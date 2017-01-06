Jaguars spent Thursday with Doug Marrone

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

The Jaguars are considering a wide range of candidates for their next head coach, including the guy who finished out the season as the man in charge of the team.

Doug Marrone was the interim coach in Jacksonville after the Jaguars dismissed Gus Bradley with two weeks left in the year. Marrone was able to guide the team to a win that snapped a nine-game losing streak in Week 16 before ending the season with a loss in Week 17.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Marrone spent Thursday meeting with the Jaguars for conversations that likely included some discussion of those games along with Marrone’s overall feelings about what needs to happen for Jacksonville to become a winning team.

Rapoport adds that “it went well,” but there’s no sign that the Jaguars are calling off the rest of the search. They’re expected to speak with Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan this weekend and also have Tom Coughlin, Mike Smith, Anthony Lynn and Harold Goodwin on the radar as the search takes shape.