Jarvis Landry: Dolphins have been doubted all year

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 10:18 PM EST

As the Dolphins prepare to face the Steelers in the playoffs on Sunday, most objective observers are picking Pittsburgh to win. And that doesn’t surprise Miami receiver Jarvis Landry; he says the Dolphins have been doubted all year.

He said that and more during a Friday visit to PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN. To hear it all, well, you know what to do.

Here’s something else you should know: Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have each caught 288 passes in their first three NFL seasons. That’s more than any other player has ever done in league history.

On Sunday, Landry and Beckham will each play in their first career playoff games, back to back. It’s hard not envision both guys being major factors for their teams. Because they pretty much always are.