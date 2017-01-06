Jarvis Landry fined twice for post-TD actions in Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EST

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after slamming his helmet to the ground following a first half touchdown against the Patriots in Week 17, which made him a prime candidate to hear from the league about a fine this week.

Landry actually found out about two fines, both of which resulted from the way he reacted to scoring the touchdown. PFT has confirmed with the league that he was fined $24,309 for the helmet slam and another $24,309 for grabbing his crotch, which adds up to $48,618 for a touchdown that hurt his wallet more than it helped on the field in a 35-14 loss.

According to multiple reports, running back LeGarrette Blount has also been fined $18,231 for grabbing Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s facemask. Blount was penalized for the grab, which came after a shove from Suh that led Blount to label the defensive tackle as a “dirty player” after the game.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was not fined after being penalized for head butting Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain.