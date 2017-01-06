Jay Ajayi: People need to respect players on our offense

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 8:44 AM EST

The Steelers have been installed as heavy favorites for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, something that was probably to be expected given Pittsburgh’s seven-game winning streak, home-field advantage and Ryan Tannehill’s injury.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is aware that the Steelers are favored in the game and that plenty of people think they hold a big advantage over Miami in the talent department. He thinks those people aren’t paying close enough attention to what the Dolphins will bring to the field this weekend.

“We hear a lot of talk about the other team and who they have and the players that they have,” Ajayi said, via the Miami Herald. “And it’s kind of starting to get to me where you have to understand we have players too, you know? We have guys that are playing at a high level and are showcasing their abilities. And I think it’s time people need to respect that we have players on our offense, too, and we can get some stuff done when we’re on our game.”

The Dolphins offense turned in two good weeks with Matt Moore at quarterback before stumbling against the Patriots in Week 17 and the combination of Ajayi and a strong receiving corps gives reason to believe in their ability to put up points. The Steelers have the same reason to believe in their offense, though, and their defense was more successful in preventing them. That may prove to be the undoing for the Dolphins come Sunday.