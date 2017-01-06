Jim Irsay breaks silence, says nothing about Pagano and Grigson

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 6:54 PM EST

The good news is that Colts owner Jim Irsay has broken his silence. The bad news is that he has still said nothing about the status of coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson.

Amid multiple reports that Pagano and Grigson have been told they’ll be back in 2017, the tweet-happy owner has posted a “roster move” on his Twitter page. But the decision to sign kicker Devon Bell to a reserve/future contract is small potatoes in comparison to the meatier question of whether major changes will be made.

It’s odd that Irsay would take to Twitter for such a meaningless transaction and remain silent on the bigger question of whether Pagano and Grigson will be back. While I don’t doubt that Pagano’s and/or Grigson’s people have leaked that they’ll be back and/or that they actually have been privately told they’ll be back, I won’t believe it until Irsay says it.

Or tweets it. Or something.