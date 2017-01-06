Jim Irsay breaks silence, says nothing about Pagano and Grigson

The good news is that Colts owner Jim Irsay has broken his silence. The bad news is that he has still said nothing about the status of coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson.
Amid multiple reports that Pagano and Grigson have been told they’ll be back in 2017, the tweet-happy owner has posted a “roster move” on his Twitter page. But the decision to sign kicker Devon Bell to a reserve/future contract is small potatoes in comparison to the meatier question of whether major changes will be made.
It’s odd that Irsay would take to Twitter for such a meaningless transaction and remain silent on the bigger question of whether Pagano and Grigson will be back. While I don’t doubt that Pagano’s and/or Grigson’s people have leaked that they’ll be back and/or that they actually have been privately told they’ll be back, I won’t believe it until Irsay says it.
Or tweets it. Or something.
No it’s not, the guy is a dope.
Actually he is in a tough bind. That idiot Grigson is his son in law. What is his daughter going to think if Daddy shuts off her meal ticket?
In any event, Colts’ fans, you have my sympathies.
Just a bender, nothing you can do.
He gets high and he’s like a 12 year old girl with social media. Its embarrassing to see someone his age act like that.
That marshmello toughness the Indy team has displayed the last few years start right at the top and trickles down like a waterfall from this buffoon.
Probably just side effects from the Oxy. Nothing to see here….
He woke out of his stupor….wondering if Peyton and Bob Sanders are ready to go on Sunday…
This is gonna be rich, and I couldn’t give a rats tail end about The Colts.
Anybody could be posting to his social media. Until he’s seen publicly nothing else matters.
Here’s a guy with a history of substance abuse problems falling off the map at a time you’d normally expect him to be highly visible. Draw your own conclusions. Maybe he’s just tipping some waitress with the $30K in cash he carries around in the trunk of his car.
If Grigson is his son in law he needs to hire someone to teach the boy how to run a football team
If he’s trying to follow the path of ‘continuity’ and not changing a coach/gm the way many franchises do; I would say ‘good for him’. The problem appears to be, as pointed out by the above commenter, Grigson is family. He probably has a soft spot for Pagano, too.
.
The law of supply and demand explained :
Irsay is solely responsible for high prescription drug prices
.
