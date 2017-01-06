 Skip to content

John Simon, Tom Savage out; Other Texans good to go

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 3:01 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 18: Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs loses his balance as he is pressured by John Simon #51 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Texans have a brief injury report for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Raiders.

The team has ruled out a pair of players for the contest, but no one else on the 53-man roster received an injury designation that indicates any doubt at all about their ability to play. That group includes running back Lamar Miller, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, linebacker Brian Cushing and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, all of whom sat out in Week 17.

Linebacker John Simon and quarterback Tom Savage are the two players who have been ruled out. Friday’s injury report made Savage’s status official, but the team named Brock Osweiler the starter earlier in the week as Savage remains in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Titans last Sunday.

Simon missed five of the last six regular season games with a chest injury and did not participate in practice at all this week.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill
Respond to “John Simon, Tom Savage out; Other Texans good to go”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!