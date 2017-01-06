John Simon, Tom Savage out; Other Texans good to go

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

The Texans have a brief injury report for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Raiders.

The team has ruled out a pair of players for the contest, but no one else on the 53-man roster received an injury designation that indicates any doubt at all about their ability to play. That group includes running back Lamar Miller, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, linebacker Brian Cushing and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, all of whom sat out in Week 17.

Linebacker John Simon and quarterback Tom Savage are the two players who have been ruled out. Friday’s injury report made Savage’s status official, but the team named Brock Osweiler the starter earlier in the week as Savage remains in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Titans last Sunday.

Simon missed five of the last six regular season games with a chest injury and did not participate in practice at all this week.