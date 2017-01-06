Junior Galette says he’s returning to Washington on one-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 1:59 PM EST

Whoever Washington ends up hiring as defensive coordinator will apparently have Junior Galette at his disposal.

Via Scott Allen of the Washington Post, Galette said during a radio interview on ESPN 980 he planned to be back in Washington next year, after missing the last two seasons with torn Achilles tendons.

“Technically I’m a free agent, but in my mind, like I said last year, I’m set to come back,” Galette said. “I already spoke to [General Manager] Scot [McCloughan], and we already have plans to just sign me back on a one-year deal. I told him I don’t care about no money right now. I could care less. I made tons of money in the NFL, and I set myself up to be good for life. I’m not worried about the money.

“It’s about my pride right now and to show myself that I can come back from back-to-back Achilles’ injuries. I feel like it would be one for the history books the way I come back if I could come back and take the league by storm and proceed and play for another five years in my prime.”

The last time he was on the field, he was a force, with 22 sacks in two seasons with the Saints. But after a series of issues including a domestic violence charge (which was later dismissed), the Saints released him one year into a four-year contract extension.

Washington signed him to a one-year deal for the minimum, but he tore his Achilles during the 2015 preseason, and then the other the week before training camp this season.