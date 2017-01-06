Justin Tucker, Tyreek Hill are the NFL’s only unanimous All-Pros

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2017, 3:57 PM EST

This year’s All-Pro team didn’t have any unanimous selections on offense or defense. But there were two unanimous selections on special teams.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill were the only unanimous selections to the All-Pro team.

Tucker was an easy choice after going 38-for-39 on field goals, best in the NFL, including 10-for-10 from 50 yards and beyond. Tucker also went a perfect 27-for-27 on extra points.

Hill burst onto the scene as the best punt returner in the league as a rookie, leading the NFL both in total punt return yards (592) and punt return average (15.2 yards per return).

Rams punter Johnny Hekker easily could have made it three unanimous selections on special teams in a season in which he set new NFL records for both net punting average and punts inside the 20-yard line. Surprisingly, Hekker got just 42 of 50 votes.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was the closest thing to a unanimous pick among position players, being named on 48 of 50 All-Pro ballots.