 Skip to content

Ladarius Green doesn’t practice Friday, still in concussion protocol

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 12:58 PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 18: Shawn Williams #36 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Ladarius Green #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati 24-20. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, which provided optimism that he’d be back in the lineup against the Dolphins on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion.

Green’s status is clouded with more doubt on Friday, however. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that Green did not practice on Friday because the team didn’t get the “results they wanted” from him earlier in the week.

Green is going to be listed as questionable for the matchup with the Dolphins, but the fact that he remains in the concussion protocol and seems to be moving in the wrong direction after a return to practice doesn’t bode well for his chances of being in the lineup.

Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and David Johnson are the other tight ends on the active roster in Pittsburgh.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Ladarius Green doesn’t practice Friday, still in concussion protocol”
  1. gadgetking2010 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:59 PM

    total waste of a signing. look for an early retirement and dead salary cap money from this one.

  2. eazeback says: Jan 6, 2017 1:09 PM

    he really changes the look of the offense when healthy…unfortunately its not week in and week out

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!