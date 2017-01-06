Left tackle Donald Penn out for Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 4:28 PM EST

The Raiders are down to their third quarterback, and now he’ll be protected by their second left tackle.

Via Scott Bair of CSNBayArea.com, veteran tackle Donald Penn has been declared out for tomorrow’s game against the Texans.

The Raiders will use Menelik Watson at left tackle to cover Penn’s spot, while Austin Howard is expected to start at right tackle.

The 33-year-old Penn suffered a knee injury in Week 17, and hasn’t practiced this week. Against a Texans defense that can create plenty of problems (and with rookie Connor Cook starting at quarterback), it’s a significant blow for the Raiders.