Left tackle Donald Penn out for Raiders

The Raiders are down to their third quarterback, and now he’ll be protected by their second left tackle.
Via Scott Bair of CSNBayArea.com, veteran tackle Donald Penn has been declared out for tomorrow’s game against the Texans.
The Raiders will use Menelik Watson at left tackle to cover Penn’s spot, while Austin Howard is expected to start at right tackle.
The 33-year-old Penn suffered a knee injury in Week 17, and hasn’t practiced this week. Against a Texans defense that can create plenty of problems (and with rookie Connor Cook starting at quarterback), it’s a significant blow for the Raiders.
That’s a massive blow, just massive.
Forecast for Oakland : plague of locusts
As a close friend of the organization I hope for a speedy recovery for next season.
This one seems to be just about over.
Perhaps we can let the RB stable freelance a little and see what happens, but Wilfork is a plug.
I swear man, as a Raider fan, this is just comical now. First Carr, which is an awful let down after the year Oakland had, and to top it off, one of the best LT in the league is not playing. Lotta booze is in order while watching this game.
The hits just keep on coming….oh well, at least the team can play knowing they are playing with house money….no one expects them to win…let it all hang out…go Raiders!