Lions hope to quiet Seattle crowd

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 6:39 PM EST

The crowd in Seattle can get loud enough to create an earthquake. But even if the place is a-rockin’ on Saturday night, the Lions intend to go a-knockin’.

“[C]oach [Pete] Carroll told me back when I was there the quickest way to shut up a crowd is to put up points, handle your business, do your job, control what you can control and they won’t have anything to cheer about,” Lions receiver Golden Tate said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Added Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, “[W]hen you’re away the home crowd is that loud you just have that [urge] to shut them up. We’ll be ready for them.”

Tate said that opposing teams managed to quiet the crowd “[a] time here or there” when Tate played in Seattle. But Lions receiver Andre Roberts, who previously played in Arizona, knows that it can happen.

“We did,” Roberts said of a 17-10 win in 2013. “It’s very possible.”

The 2016 Cardinals did it 13 days ago, with an unlikely Christmas Eve win at CenturyLink Field. And the Seahawks seem to be vulnerable, given that they’ve lost three of their last six games.

Still, the Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1991, which means it will be a tall task to emerge with a win if they’re playing in a thunderstorm, a library, or anywhere in between.