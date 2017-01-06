 Skip to content

LSU safety Jamal Adams leaving school early for 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 12:14 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Jamal Adams #33 of the LSU Tigers reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Brandon Powell #4 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at Tiger Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Getty Images

LSU went two years without a first-round pick, but they ought to catch up this year, with another underclassman declaring.

According to David Ching of ESPN.com, LSU’s Jamal Adams has decided to skip his senior season.

The All-American safety figures to be a high first-round prospect, joining teammate Leonard Fournette in what should be a good class for LSU, which had more players on Week One rosters than any school (42).

Adams’ father George was a running back who went 19th overall to the Giants in the 1985 NFL Draft.

