Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro, confirming he’s MVP favorite

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

If there were any doubt that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the favorite to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, that doubt was erased today.

The Associated Press has announced that Ryan is the first-team All-Pro quarterback. Given that the All-Pro team is selected by the same 50 voters who select the MVP, it seems highly likely that Ryan will win the MVP award as well.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott all have been named as MVP candidates as well, but the voters prefer Ryan. If the MVP goes to a non-quarterback it would likely be Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, although in today’s NFL it’s awfully tough for a non-quarterback to win the MVP. Quarterbacks have won the MVP award in eight of the last nine years.

The MVP will be announced on the night before the Super Bowl.

2 Responses to “Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro, confirming he’s MVP favorite”
  1. mezanine10 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:23 PM

    Ryan will choke in the playoffs….like he always does.

  2. cdysart101 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:24 PM

    He look likes Ken Doll. I wouldn’t kick him out of bed, just an observation.

