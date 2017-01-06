Mike Maccagnan makes a pretty good Tom Brady joke

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

A Thursday press conference involving Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan included a lot of non-interesting, predictable responses, which is a lot better than Mondays With Doug Whaley. But it ended on a light note.

Asked if Maccagnan has a Tom Brady voodoo doll, Maccagnan said this: “In my phone, I actually think I have Tom’s birthday logged in there, so, every time his birthday comes up I know he’s getting one year older. I’m just joking.”

Every joke has a kernel of truth in it. Surely, the Jets, Dolphins, and Bills can’t wait for Brady to walk away. Given, however, the level of performance the 39-year-old Brady has achieved, Maccagnan may no longer be the G.M. of the Jets by the time his phone reminds him of what will be Brady’s last birthday as an NFL quarterback.