Payton thanks fired coaches for their service in team statement

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

The Saints on Friday formally announced the firing of five assistant coaches.

The firings were first reported on Thursday by the Sporting News. The formal announcement on Friday included a statement from head coach Sean Payton on the firings.

“I would like to thank all of these coaches for the work they have done for this club,” Payton said. “Specifically, Bill [Johnson], Greg [McMahon] and Joe [Vitt] played a key role on teams that helped create a very special time in franchise history. They played an instrumental role in the development of countless players both on and off the field. I appreciate the contributions that these men have made to this team and wish them continued success.”

Vitt was the team’s assistant head coach and served as the interim head coach in 2012 when Payton was suspended. McMahon was the special teams coach for the last nine seasons, and Johnson had coached the defensive line since 2009.

Also fired were defensive line coach Bill Johnson and assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan