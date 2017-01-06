PFT’s 2016 awards

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

In 29 days, the NFL will unveil the official 2016 awards. And, since it will happen the night before the Super Bowl, no one will care.

Speaking of things about which no one cares, here are the PFT 2016 awards.

In compiling them, I seek input from the full PFT staff. So blame them when you complain about the selections in the comments.

Offensive rookie of the year: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (Runners-up: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.)

Defensive rookie of the year: Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. (Runners-up: Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.)

Offensive player of the year: Cardinals running back David Johnson. (Runners-up: Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan, Saints quarterback Drew Brees.)

Defensive player of the year: Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack. (Runners-up: Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.)

Comeback player of the year: Packers receiver Jordy Nelson. (Runners-up: Dolphins defensive end Cam Wake, Ravens receiver Steve Smith.)

Coach of the year: Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. (Runner-up: Dolphins coach Adam Gase, Patriots coach Bill Belichick.)

Executive of the year: Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie. (Runner-up: Jerry Jones/Stephen Jones, Cowboys, Lions G.M. Bob Quinn.)

MVP: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. (Runner-up: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.)

And that’s that. No dinner, no prize, no press release, no plaque, no commemorative pen or pencil. Just the satisfaction from knowing that a bunch of guys who don’t know what they’re talking about know how to post content to the Internet.