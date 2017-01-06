 Skip to content

Pierre-Paul officially ruled out, Odighizuwa doubtful

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

As expected, the Giants have officially ruled defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

Pierre-Paul hasn’t practiced since undergoing sports hernia surgery in early December. Earlier this week he said he’s feeling better and hinted that he could be ready for the divisional playoffs next week, should the Giants advance.

Pierre-Paul has seven sacks in 12 games this season.

Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is listed as doubtful. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Pierre-Paul officially ruled out, Odighizuwa doubtful”
  1. filthymcnasty3 says: Jan 6, 2017 2:56 PM

    Giants – doubtful.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!