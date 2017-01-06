Pierre-Paul officially ruled out, Odighizuwa doubtful

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

As expected, the Giants have officially ruled defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

Pierre-Paul hasn’t practiced since undergoing sports hernia surgery in early December. Earlier this week he said he’s feeling better and hinted that he could be ready for the divisional playoffs next week, should the Giants advance.

Pierre-Paul has seven sacks in 12 games this season.

Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is listed as doubtful. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury.