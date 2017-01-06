 Skip to content

Redskins sign former first-rounder Phil Taylor

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 8:02 PM EST
The Redskins signed former first-round defensive tackle Phil Taylor to a reserve-futures contract on Friday.

Taylor was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2011. The Browns cut him prior to the 2015 season when he couldn’t get healthy after two knee surgeries.

He signed with the Broncos last season but ended up on their injured-reserve list. Taylor had seven sacks in 44 career games with the Browns. He had two of his four seasons with the Browns cut short by injury.

The Redskins also signed linebackers Khairi Fortt and Pete Robertson to futures contracts.

2 Responses to “Redskins sign former first-rounder Phil Taylor”
  1. baldbuc says: Jan 6, 2017 8:54 PM

    We’re back to Redskins now? We finally over all the PC bs?

  2. jasons81 says: Jan 6, 2017 8:58 PM

    @baldbuc

    Zac will probably get a stern talking to for breaking protocol

