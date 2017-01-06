Redskins sign former first-rounder Phil Taylor

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 8:02 PM EST

The Redskins signed former first-round defensive tackle Phil Taylor to a reserve-futures contract on Friday.

Taylor was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2011. The Browns cut him prior to the 2015 season when he couldn’t get healthy after two knee surgeries.

He signed with the Broncos last season but ended up on their injured-reserve list. Taylor had seven sacks in 44 career games with the Browns. He had two of his four seasons with the Browns cut short by injury.

The Redskins also signed linebackers Khairi Fortt and Pete Robertson to futures contracts.