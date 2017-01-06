Report: Bills knew about Taylor surgery, despite saying they didn’t

Continuing the appearance of a perfectly functional organization, here comes news that the Bills were actually well aware of Tyrod Taylor’s surgery yesterday.
You know, even though the team put out a press release which said they didn’t find out about it until Wednesday.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, sources said the surgery was not a surprise to the team, and that team doctors recommended that the quarterback see Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. Meyers is the noted core muscle surgeon who performed the procedure.
That would suggest that Taylor didn’t “go rogue” and have the surgery on his own, though he’d have 27.5 million reasons to do just that.
With a recovery estimated at six to eight weeks “or possibly longer,” his target date for being cleared is going to be perilously close to the March 11 date by which the team would be on the hook for the $27.5 million in injury guarantees in his contract.
The Bills benched Taylor for the regular season finale to keep him from getting hurt and triggering those guarantees.
I hope they end up paying him. Dont sign people to contracts you have no intention of paying Bills.
This franchise is as dysfunctional as it gets, everything has to go through Pegula and they can’t keep the lies straight.
They actually believe Tony Romo would go there.
Yep, them Pegulas are well on their way to turning things around….
Sexy Rexy is gone, but the clown show lives on.
Adam Schefter is a clown. They did not say that they did not find out about it, they said he elected to have it. They found out about it a week or two before, like we all did.
Little Schefty loves stirring the pot
Scenario 1 –
Don’t sign Tyrod Taylor, pay him some settlement money.
Result: No QB
Out several million, lets call it 7.7MM (made up number, a quarter of his guarantee)
Scenario 2 –
Keep Tyrod Taylor
Over pay him 3MM / year for 2 years, then see how he’s doing.
They will save 20MM over two years, and have no QB for 2 years, unless they sign someone like Brian Hoyer. Lets say they pay him 3MM/year for 2 years.
They end up saving 14MM and having Brian Hoyer (a known and bad quantity)
or they can pay the 7MM/year premium and have Tyrod Taylor, who may improve.
H’es at least ok, and better than Brian Hoyer.