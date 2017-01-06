Report: Bills knew about Taylor surgery, despite saying they didn’t

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

Continuing the appearance of a perfectly functional organization, here comes news that the Bills were actually well aware of Tyrod Taylor’s surgery yesterday.

You know, even though the team put out a press release which said they didn’t find out about it until Wednesday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, sources said the surgery was not a surprise to the team, and that team doctors recommended that the quarterback see Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. Meyers is the noted core muscle surgeon who performed the procedure.

That would suggest that Taylor didn’t “go rogue” and have the surgery on his own, though he’d have 27.5 million reasons to do just that.

With a recovery estimated at six to eight weeks “or possibly longer,” his target date for being cleared is going to be perilously close to the March 11 date by which the team would be on the hook for the $27.5 million in injury guarantees in his contract.

The Bills benched Taylor for the regular season finale to keep him from getting hurt and triggering those guarantees.