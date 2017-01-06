Report: Chuck Pagano is told he’ll be back for 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 7:28 AM EST

At a time when the silence has become increasingly deafening in Indianapolis, there’s been a development. Sort of. Maybe.

Per Alex Marvez of SportingNews.com, Colts coach Chuck Pagano has received an assurance from owner Jim Irsay that he’ll be back in 2017.

Frankly, I’m not prepared to believe it until Irsay says it publicly. Given that Pagano has been left in limbo for more than four days, and in light of the presumption that Irsay has spent the past few days looking for an upgrade, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Pagano’s camp leaked this one to force the issue.

If it’s not true, Irsay needs to decide whether to say so. If he does, that will say plenty.

And if it is true, the next question is whether G.M. Ryan Grigson has received an assurance that he’ll be back. As of Sunday, the thinking was that Grigson was in more jeopardy than Pagano. Maybe Pagano has gotten an assurance he’ll be back and Grigson hasn’t — and maybe Irsay has yet to say that Pagano has gotten the assurance because he’s not prepared to address Grigson’s status.

Either way, the situation seems to be moving toward some sort of a resolution. Unless it isn’t.