Report: Raiders optimistic Matt McGloin can back up Connor Cook

The Raiders signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad this week to give themselves a healthy quarterback option with Derek Carr out and Matt McGloin dealing with a left shoulder injury.
Gilbert can still be added to the active roster in time to be in uniform against the Texans on Saturday afternoon, but it appears the hope is that they can avoid doing that. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the team is optimistic that McGloin will be well enough to serve as Connor Cook’s backup in Houston.
McGloin has been a limited participant in practice this week and the team will hold a walkthrough on Friday as they wrap up their preparations for the Texans. Their final injury report will provide further information on their feelings about McGloin’s readiness and a roster move involving Gilbert would be a pretty good sign that their optimism faded away.
Regardless of who serves as the backup, the Raiders will need Cook to be sharp on Saturday if they’re going to advance in their first postseason game in 14 years.
Laugh all you want but VICK at this moment would be a better back up option then mcgloin & Gilbert!!!
I was pulling for McGloin but he’s too small to the punishment. Cook looked alright especially on that touchdown to Cooper…
Should be a low scoring game…
PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says:
Jan 6, 2017 11:46 AM
That’s freakin hilarious, the idiot has admitted to not being prepared numerous times now, he’s a joke.
Just suck baby!! Right loser Joe.
Whoever plays defense the best will win the game. Period.
Optimistic? If Pat McGroin is the backup, that is nothing to be optimistic about.
Seriously, isn’t Jeff George still floating around out there somewhere?
For his first NFL game, Cook actually showed some Swag in Denver. Not a terrible debut by any means. McGloin on the other hand, prior to getting hurt, was all over the place. Man, Nevry Nelly! Is it that hard for Del Rio to evaluate Qbs? Cook seems to be your guy until Carr comes back.
As a devout Raider hater since the late 60’s (when Oakland would beat Denver senseless, ovah and ovah, and always laugh), I find myself compelled by the Cook angle and am pulling for him. What a story that would be!
Hey Jack, pound the ball on the ground and get your D to play D! You guys can do this!
billswillnevermove says:
Jan 6, 2017 11:58 AM
Just suck baby!! Right loser Joe.
Check out below how unstable this guy is, I rent space in his head.
