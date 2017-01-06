 Skip to content

Report: Raiders optimistic Matt McGloin can back up Connor Cook

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 11:37 AM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Matt McGloin #14 of the Oakland Raiders walks with his helmet off after being tackled in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Raiders signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad this week to give themselves a healthy quarterback option with Derek Carr out and Matt McGloin dealing with a left shoulder injury.

Gilbert can still be added to the active roster in time to be in uniform against the Texans on Saturday afternoon, but it appears the hope is that they can avoid doing that. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the team is optimistic that McGloin will be well enough to serve as Connor Cook’s backup in Houston.

McGloin has been a limited participant in practice this week and the team will hold a walkthrough on Friday as they wrap up their preparations for the Texans. Their final injury report will provide further information on their feelings about McGloin’s readiness and a roster move involving Gilbert would be a pretty good sign that their optimism faded away.

Regardless of who serves as the backup, the Raiders will need Cook to be sharp on Saturday if they’re going to advance in their first postseason game in 14 years.

