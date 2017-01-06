 Skip to content

Report: Ryan Tannehill returns to practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 1:26 PM EST
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with head coach Adam Gase, right, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, after practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

He’s supposedly out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. It didn’t keep him from practicing on Friday.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced on a limited basis, 26 days after sustaining a knee injury that has sidelined him since then.

Tannehill suffered a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear of his ACL when he was hit low by Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Initially, Tannehill wore a hard cast to immobilize the knee, allowing the MCL to heal.

The news suggests that Tannehill could be available to play next weekend, if the Dolphins beat the Steelers on Sunday in the wild-card round. Because Miami is the No. 6 seed, a win would send the Dolphins to New England for the divisional round.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
4 Responses to “Report: Ryan Tannehill returns to practice”
  1. domedaddy says: Jan 6, 2017 1:28 PM

    Who cares. More importantly, will his wife be on camera during the game?

  2. valentino8100 says: Jan 6, 2017 1:29 PM

    Matt Moore>Ryan Tannehill

  3. iamkillerfin says: Jan 6, 2017 1:38 PM

    better improve!!!

  4. beavertonsteve says: Jan 6, 2017 1:40 PM

    I feel like last time we saw a QB in a playoff game with a damaged ACL, RG3’s career as an effective QB was basically ended.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!