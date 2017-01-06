Report: Ryan Tannehill returns to practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 1:26 PM EST

He’s supposedly out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. It didn’t keep him from practicing on Friday.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced on a limited basis, 26 days after sustaining a knee injury that has sidelined him since then.

Tannehill suffered a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear of his ACL when he was hit low by Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Initially, Tannehill wore a hard cast to immobilize the knee, allowing the MCL to heal.

The news suggests that Tannehill could be available to play next weekend, if the Dolphins beat the Steelers on Sunday in the wild-card round. Because Miami is the No. 6 seed, a win would send the Dolphins to New England for the divisional round.