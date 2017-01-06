Report: Browns give Williams Monday deadline to accept coordinator job

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 6:15 PM EST

The Browns appear to be changing defensive coordinators, and Gregg Williams has until Monday to decide if he’ll accept the job, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported Friday.

Marvez was first to report that the Browns will fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton. That hasn’t happened yet — which must make things pretty strange — and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that other changes are forthcoming.

Browns Coach Hue Jackson said earlier this week he was not ruling out staff changes. Cabot reported that Horton’s firing “has been discussed for a few days” and “could happen soon.”

A coordinator change would likely mean other changes across the defensive staff, though for now it seems any future move is tied to Williams taking the job.

Williams has been a 4-3 defensive coach. The Browns were a base 3-4 team under Horton, who knows this process. He was hired last January but was already on the Browns’ payroll after a one-year stint with the Browns in 2013 under head coach Rob Chudzinski.

Williams has spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Rams.