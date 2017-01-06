Riley Reiff, Travis Swanson listed as questionable for Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 5:05 PM EST

The Lions were missing a pair of offensive linemen in Week 17 against the Packers, but they hope to have them back in the lineup for Saturday night’s Wild Card game against the Seahawks.

Right tackle Riley Reiff and center Travis Swanson are both listed as questionable for the game. Reiff, who is dealing with a hip injury, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday — the Lions held a walkthrough on Friday — after sitting out during Tuesday’s workout. Swanson has missed the last four games due to a concussion and was also a limited practice participant this week.

The Lions placed Corey Robinson on injured reserve this week, which would leave Cornelius Lucas to step in if Reiff isn’t able to go. Graham Glasgow has started at center for Swanson and would likely slide back to left guard if Swanson is ready to go.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts and linebacker DeAndre Levy are also listed as questionable for Detroit. The Seahawks ruled out running back C.J. Prosise and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, but have no one else with an injury designation on Friday’s report.