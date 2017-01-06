Russell Wilson may ditch the knee brace for the playoffs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 10:44 PM EST

Early in the season, when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a sprained ankle, he suffered a sprained knee. Amazingly, he kept playing.

He played with a knee brace. As the playoffs approach, he may be finally shedding it.

“I don’t have to keep wearing it, I’m contemplating what we’re going to do here,” Wilson told reporters earlier this week. “My leg is good. I think it’s just more a safety thing. I don’t think it’s necessarily bad or necessarily have to or anything like that.”

Plenty of quarterbacks choose to wear a knee brace, especially on the knee with which they step into their throws. It can be bulky and it can be limiting, but it can help a player avoid injury.

For Wilson, that wasn’t an issue for four full NFL seasons. Though he took plenty of hits, he never took any awkward hits. With the season riding on the outcome of each remaining game and months to heal if/when another injury happens, Wilson looks to be ready to throw caution to the wind in order to ensure that he can play without any encumbrances or restrictions.