Ryan Grigson reportedly will be back, too

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

The puff of white smoke may never be wafting from the chimney, after all.

The news that coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson will return to the Colts in 2017 has emerged not from a Jim Irsay tweet but a flurry of leaks to multiple reporters. Until Irsay says it, I’m not going to completely believe it.

Then again, maybe Irsay will never say it. Maybe the institutional attitude will be, “Why do we need to say anything? Pagano was and still is the coach and Grigson was and still is the G.M.”

The only flaw in that logic is that both were kept in limbo for four days after the season ended, with neither they nor anyone else knowing their date. And the logical conclusion is that Irsay spent those four days looking for possible upgrades before deciding to once again love the ones he’s with.

For at least another year.