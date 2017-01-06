Ryan Grigson reportedly will be back, too

The puff of white smoke may never be wafting from the chimney, after all.
The news that coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson will return to the Colts in 2017 has emerged not from a Jim Irsay tweet but a flurry of leaks to multiple reporters. Until Irsay says it, I’m not going to completely believe it.
Then again, maybe Irsay will never say it. Maybe the institutional attitude will be, “Why do we need to say anything? Pagano was and still is the coach and Grigson was and still is the G.M.”
The only flaw in that logic is that both were kept in limbo for four days after the season ended, with neither they nor anyone else knowing their date. And the logical conclusion is that Irsay spent those four days looking for possible upgrades before deciding to once again love the ones he’s with.
For at least another year.
Luck needs to pull a Carson Palmer right now. Trade me or I’m retired!
Doubling down on failure
Trade Luck to Denver. Heck, Denver got Elway from the Colts for a horse blanket and some shiny beads. Maybe they would sweeten the pot this time with two young qbs.
Grigson always reminds me of an extra in a bad remake of Urban Cowboy.
If you’re a Colts fan this sucks
I’ve gotten a lot of use this week!
Trade Luck to Denver. Heck, Denver got Elway from the Colts for a horse blanket and some shiny beads. Maybe they would sweeten the pot this time with two young qbs and a first.
*multiple laugh/crying emoji faces*
This seems like a media-created story. Other owners aren’t required to announce at the end of the season whether or not the coach and GM will be retained. They’re under contract. Why not just assume that they’re coming back until told otherwise?
Glad they are back. This will save me time and money. I know now for a fact that I will not have to waste my time watching this worthless team colapse.
WTF? As a Pats fan, I wholeheartedly despise the entire Colts organization and their loopy owner, but if this is true then I honestly feel bad for their fans.
The first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem.
I’m glad that Jim is keeping the whole dysfunctional family together.
Good luck Andrew, you’re going to need it.
It’s probably a good idea to just wait and hear if there are going to be any changes. We’ve all been terribly wrong the last two years trying to guess. But I wouldn’t think that two guys who still have multiple years left on their contracts, and who have never had a losing season, would be expecting any changes. I guess the owners don’t listen to us very much.
He really is a larger version of Squiggy from Laverne and Shirley. Maybe not quite as bright, though.
YAY!!! four more years, four more years, four more years!!!
I feel genuinely sorry for Colts fans.
Let me update my previous 7-9 prediction to 5-11.
Great news for the rest of the AFC! Pig-son staying put, another .500 banner year ahoy!
R.I.P. Andrew Luck
Incredible news! As a Texans fan, I’m thrilled to hear this, for obvious reasons.
Pagano is probably a pretty decent coach if he had a better team to work with, but Grigson as a G.M.? He’s the worst, and it’s frankly unbelievable that Irsay keeps him around. You’d think that Irsay was high or something…..oh wait.
Then so will the Colts 8-8 record in 2017….if they’re lucky
WTF?
Is Irsay using again?
Keeping Pagano makes good sense but Grigson is the master dork who screwed this once decent team up.
Boooooo!
All three are losers. Fire all three. Wait…..you can’t fire the owner.
Hard to believe both will be back. The only bigger clown show than these two are the pair in Minnesota!
Grigson is the worst GM in football. By a wide margin.
Great news!!! Keep up the great work Irsay. Watch out for another tank job next year……..
Yay! A late Xmas present for 31 teams! A Happy New Year for mostly everyone.
I feel sorry for Colts fans. Grigson is brutal.
Great news for the rest of the AFC South!!!
LOL – Thanx Irsay
AFC Fans!
The rest of the AFC South rejoices.
.
Outside of the QB position, every team in the AFC South has better personnel than the Colts
I’ll just rewrite what I just posted on the pagano thread
bastyboy says:
Jan 6, 2017 9:05 AM
Colts fan here
What Irsay need to do
1. Fire Grigson
2. Hire a competent GM
3. Don’t stand in the way of the new GM
What the new GM need to do
1. Fire Pagano
2. Hire competent coaching staff and hire someone who will take Luck to the next step. Because let’s be honest, Luck hasn’t improved a lot since his beginning in the league
3. Protect Andrew Luck
4. Build something that can be called defense
But being totally honest, i think this plan will derail step 1 of Irsay to do list.
Damn it hurts to be right!
At some point fans of teams with these terrible owners just need to turn their season tix in or just stay away from the games.
Stop spending a single dime on the NFL. Don’t go to games, don’t buy merch, and don’t even watch the games on TV if you have anything else to do. There are plenty of ways to entertain yourself that are not the NFL.
Give the league mostly empty stadiums to show on TV and cut the live game revenue streams. Then you won’t see incompetent liars like Grigson employed by any team.
I can understand keeping Pagano, but Grigson? every other team in the NFL would know how to build around Andrew Luck, I am sorry you have to deal with Irsay, Colts fans.
Sorry Colts fans..:(
Look at the bright side you’ll be drafting another receiver next year….
yeah…there’s no bright side….
the band is getting back together!!!!!! and that is surely another year of andrew luck wasted. congrats indy!!!!!!