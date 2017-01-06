 Skip to content

Steve’s Smith’s retirement letter is so Steve Smith

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 7:38 AM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 1: Steve Smith Sr. #89 of the Baltimore Ravens waves to fans while walking off of the field after playing his final NFL game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore 27-10. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steve Smith is going out on his own terms, and in his own style.

The Ravens veteran wideout decided to call it a career after 16 seasons, and filed his paperwork today, informing commissioner Roger Goodell that “I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs.”

Smith has earned acclaim not only for his longevity and achievements on the field, but for his work in the community as well.

But a former Panthers teammate once dubbed him “Angry Man,” and that chip on the shoulder that allowed a too-short punt-returner from Utah to compile a potential Hall of Fame resume has never gone away.

And it probably never will.

