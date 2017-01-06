Steve’s Smith’s retirement letter is so Steve Smith

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 7:38 AM EST

Steve Smith is going out on his own terms, and in his own style.

The Ravens veteran wideout decided to call it a career after 16 seasons, and filed his paperwork today, informing commissioner Roger Goodell that “I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs.”

Smith has earned acclaim not only for his longevity and achievements on the field, but for his work in the community as well.

But a former Panthers teammate once dubbed him “Angry Man,” and that chip on the shoulder that allowed a too-short punt-returner from Utah to compile a potential Hall of Fame resume has never gone away.

And it probably never will.