Talib not fined for snatching Crabtree’s chain

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 4:25 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 13: Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was not fined by the NFL for snatching the chain from around the neck of Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree last Sunday, PFT has confirmed.

The two were sharing words and pleasantries after a play in the first half when Talib grabbed the chain, broke it and walked away with it in his hand. Crabtree did not retaliate.

After the game, Talib essentially said that he told Crabtree not to wear the chain and that he felt compelled to take it from him when he did. Strange things happen on some Sundays.

Crabtree was not pleased with Talib or with the officials, but a league review of the play apparently did not find anything to punish.

  1. dvnelson72 says: Jan 6, 2017 4:29 PM

    Isn’t that theft? Does it matter that it was on a field?

  2. charger383 says: Jan 6, 2017 4:32 PM

    All chains and earrings should be banned from game wear as a player safety issue

  3. charger383 says: Jan 6, 2017 4:33 PM

    Is Talib in charge of what is OK to wear now?

  4. mannyiac says: Jan 6, 2017 4:33 PM

    It was a punk move.

  5. nathanp2013 says: Jan 6, 2017 4:33 PM

    Don’t you dare smoke dope at home; but, on camera theft is totally permissible.

  6. joetoronto says: Jan 6, 2017 4:37 PM

    How does a turd like Talib keep getting away with incident after incident?

    The NFL must realize that they are enabling him every time they let him off.

    This is insane.

  7. N JAIL U MY HOE says: Jan 6, 2017 4:39 PM

    Snatchin somebodys chain is the hood equivalent of goin to the super bowl.

  8. jason9696 says: Jan 6, 2017 4:40 PM

    Pretty classless move.

  9. 205diamonds says: Jan 6, 2017 4:43 PM

    I don’t understand the NFL rules around fines. They make no sense.

  10. loup1966 says: Jan 6, 2017 4:44 PM

    Fine?? That was a criminal act. Taliban should be in jail.

  11. vahawker says: Jan 6, 2017 4:48 PM

    48K for slamming your helmet after a TD, nothing for robbing a player on the field. Goodell is a joke.

  12. qbarrel says: Jan 6, 2017 4:51 PM

    What the eff does this guy have on the league?

