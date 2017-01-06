Talib not fined for snatching Crabtree’s chain

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was not fined by the NFL for snatching the chain from around the neck of Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree last Sunday, PFT has confirmed.
The two were sharing words and pleasantries after a play in the first half when Talib grabbed the chain, broke it and walked away with it in his hand. Crabtree did not retaliate.
After the game, Talib essentially said that he told Crabtree not to wear the chain and that he felt compelled to take it from him when he did. Strange things happen on some Sundays.
Crabtree was not pleased with Talib or with the officials, but a league review of the play apparently did not find anything to punish.
Isn’t that theft? Does it matter that it was on a field?
All chains and earrings should be banned from game wear as a player safety issue
Is Talib in charge of what is OK to wear now?
It was a punk move.
Don’t you dare smoke dope at home; but, on camera theft is totally permissible.
How does a turd like Talib keep getting away with incident after incident?
The NFL must realize that they are enabling him every time they let him off.
This is insane.
Snatchin somebodys chain is the hood equivalent of goin to the super bowl.
Pretty classless move.
I don’t understand the NFL rules around fines. They make no sense.
Fine?? That was a criminal act. Taliban should be in jail.
48K for slamming your helmet after a TD, nothing for robbing a player on the field. Goodell is a joke.
What the eff does this guy have on the league?