Talib not fined for snatching Crabtree’s chain

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 4:25 PM EST

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was not fined by the NFL for snatching the chain from around the neck of Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree last Sunday, PFT has confirmed.

The two were sharing words and pleasantries after a play in the first half when Talib grabbed the chain, broke it and walked away with it in his hand. Crabtree did not retaliate.

After the game, Talib essentially said that he told Crabtree not to wear the chain and that he felt compelled to take it from him when he did. Strange things happen on some Sundays.

Crabtree was not pleased with Talib or with the officials, but a league review of the play apparently did not find anything to punish.