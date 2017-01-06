Washington interviewing Steve Wilks for DC position

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 2:15 PM EST

Unless it’s for a head coaching opportunity, teams don’t have to give under-contract assistants permission to interview for other jobs, even if it’s a promotion.

But the Panthers aren’t going to limit Steve Wilks’ chances.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Washington asked for permission to interview Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening, and the Panthers granted it.

Wilks is the Panthers secondary coach and assistant head coach. He’s also on the Rams list of head coaching candidates.

Because coach Jay Gruden dismissed coordinator Joe Barry, the job is subject to the Rooney Rule, which (at least informally) requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for coordinator posts. New coaches aren’t subject to the same provision when hiring coordinators.

Washington has been linked to both Gus Bradley and Wade Phillips.