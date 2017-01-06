Which AFC teams will win this weekend?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 5:53 AM EST

The playoffs begin Saturday with the Raiders and Texans getting together in Houston, and Sunday starts with the Dolphins visiting the Steelers. Both games are rematches of contests played during the season.

So which teams win round two? That’s the PFT Live question of the day.

Pick two winners (not from the same game, please), make your case in the comments, and tune in at 6:00 a.m. for a show that includes visits from Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry and Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy.

