Woody Johnson jokes about negative Christian Hackenberg reports

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 7:41 AM EST

There were no shortage of negative reports about Christian Hackenberg before the Jets made him a second-round pick and there have been no shortage of them since he arrived in the NFL.

One of the most recent ones came just before the end of the regular season when it was said that Hackenberg “couldn’t hit the ocean” with a pass. Jets owner Woody Johnson was asked about that when he met with reporters on Thursday and responded with a swing at humor that also involved a government agency.

“Yes, I saw that. I guess it depends which ocean,” Johnson said. “Maybe it was a small ocean. EPA describes that as an ocean. Anyway, no that’s not funny. You’ve got to ask Todd Bowles about Christian because he’s got some opinions about Christian Hackenberg. I think he has maybe a little bit higher opinion than that.”

Something else that Johnson’s not likely to find funny is a report from Manish Mehta quoting a Jets source that says Hackenberg will “never make it” as an NFL quarterback. That’s not a particularly surprising thing to hear given the dearth of positive notices Hackenberg has received, but that doesn’t make it any better for an organization that’s been looking for a quarterback for most of its existence.