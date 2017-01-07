Bill O’Brien may still be on the way out in Houston

Yes, Texans owner Bob McNair won’t be firing coach Bill O’Brien. But that doesn’t mean O’Brien will be coming back in 2017.
The chatter that emerged last week couched the potential divorce as the product of a mutual decision. Per multiple sources, the situation is much more about O’Brien not being happy with the Texans than the Texans not being happy with O’Brien.
The situation arises from friction between O’Brien and G.M. Rick Smith. But the team’s position is that, in an intense industry like football, people aren’t going to always get along. They don’t have to get along; they just have to work together.
The team’s position also may be influenced by a sense that O’Brien was hoping to get a free-and-clear release from his contract, with the ability to pursue a vacant head-coaching job. If someone wants to hire him, they’ll have to contact the Texans and negotiate compensation in advance of negotiating with O’Brien.
The end result, for now, is that the six teams with vacancies know it’s a possibility. Whether someone commences that process remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s now widely known that O’Brien is potentially in play.
Send Rick Smith packing.
Coach Meathead 2.0
The Texans are idiots. Crappy QB’s and two playoff berths. He needs an extension.
Dude isn’t worth the headache. He was mad at Pen State, so he left for the Texans and now mad there as well. He even got into a yelling match w/ Brady.
Guess OB should have negotiated an escape clause into that contract ’cause Rick Smith isn’t going anywhere
That makes more sense. Houston should choose which one they want to keep. They should want both GM and coach on the same page.
Let me see, the GM or Coach?
A good coach trumps a GM any day….
Should be saying goodbye to GM….
You can find a GM easier than a good coach.
Let O’Brien shop for the groceries.
What is it with some of these GM’s….don’t want to share the power……
How do you “win” a playoff game and you still getting fired???
Am I missing something????????????(rhetorical).