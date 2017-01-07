 Skip to content

Bill O’Brien may still be on the way out in Houston

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 8:59 PM EST
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks from the sidelines during the second half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

Yes, Texans owner Bob McNair won’t be firing coach Bill O’Brien. But that doesn’t mean O’Brien will be coming back in 2017.

The chatter that emerged last week couched the potential divorce as the product of a mutual decision. Per multiple sources, the situation is much more about O’Brien not being happy with the Texans than the Texans not being happy with O’Brien.

The situation arises from friction between O’Brien and G.M. Rick Smith. But the team’s position is that, in an intense industry like football, people aren’t going to always get along. They don’t have to get along; they just have to work together.

The team’s position also may be influenced by a sense that O’Brien was hoping to get a free-and-clear release from his contract, with the ability to pursue a vacant head-coaching job. If someone wants to hire him, they’ll have to contact the Texans and negotiate compensation in advance of negotiating with O’Brien.

The end result, for now, is that the six teams with vacancies know it’s a possibility. Whether someone commences that process remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s now widely known that O’Brien is potentially in play.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Houston Texans, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
10 Responses to “Bill O’Brien may still be on the way out in Houston”
  1. casualmalexlfan says: Jan 7, 2017 9:05 PM

    Send Rick Smith packing.

  2. Chris says: Jan 7, 2017 9:07 PM

    Coach Meathead 2.0

  3. catskinnerd11r says: Jan 7, 2017 9:08 PM

    The Texans are idiots. Crappy QB’s and two playoff berths. He needs an extension.

  4. jjb0811 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:09 PM

    Dude isn’t worth the headache. He was mad at Pen State, so he left for the Texans and now mad there as well. He even got into a yelling match w/ Brady.

  5. maust1013 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:10 PM

    Guess OB should have negotiated an escape clause into that contract ’cause Rick Smith isn’t going anywhere

  6. pastabelly says: Jan 7, 2017 9:11 PM

    That makes more sense. Houston should choose which one they want to keep. They should want both GM and coach on the same page.

  7. mellimac says: Jan 7, 2017 9:14 PM

    Let me see, the GM or Coach?
    A good coach trumps a GM any day….
    Should be saying goodbye to GM….

  8. taptap77 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:14 PM

    You can find a GM easier than a good coach.
    Let O’Brien shop for the groceries.

  9. manderson4150 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:15 PM

    What is it with some of these GM’s….don’t want to share the power……

  10. platinumraider32 says: Jan 7, 2017 9:16 PM

    How do you “win” a playoff game and you still getting fired???

    Am I missing something????????????(rhetorical).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!