Broncos interview Dave Toub, Kyle Shanahan for four hours each

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 3:14 PM EST

His father led the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowl titles. Now, Kyle Shanahan could be the next coach of the Broncos, less than a year after the franchise won its third.

Via Mike Klis of 9news.com, a five-person Broncos contingent interviewed Shanahan for four hours in Atlanta on Saturday.

The interview with Shanahan comes a day after the same quintet interviewed Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub for four hours in Kansas City.

Representing the Broncos were executive V.P. of football operations and G.M. John Elway, president and CEO Joe Ellis, V.P. of public relations Patrick Smyth, director of player personnel Matt Russell, and director of team administration Mark Thewes.

The Broncos also will interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, at some point after the team’s Sunday playoff game at Pittsburgh.

Klis recently addressed a couple of issues that are relevant to whether Kyle Shanahan could be an effective head coach of the team: the relationship between Kyle’s father, Mike, with Elway and Mike’s relationship with Ellis.

“John Elway and Mike Shanahan are friends,” Klis tweeted regarding the suspicion on some circles that that Elway and the elder Shanahan don’t see eye to eye. “There is no ill will there.”

As to any potential tension between Mike Shanahan and Ellis arising from the decision to fire Shanahan after the 2008 season, Klis says Ellis wouldn’t stand in Elway’s way, if Elway wants to hire Kyle.

Wherever it goes from here, the process did not commence with any clubhouse favorite, unlike two years ago, when Kubiak was seen as the favorite for the job.