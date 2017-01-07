DeAndre Hopkins leads the way as Texans take halftime lead

The quarterback situation in Houston may be a mess, but a receiver like DeAndre Hopkins can make a bad quarterback look good.
Hopkins made a sensational sideline catch on a deep ball from Brock Osweiler to pick up 38 yards, then caught a touchdown pass in the end zone to give the Texans a 20-7 lead before halftime.
Realistically, it’s hard to see how the Raiders can come back from a deficit like that in the second half. Oakland’ offense just hasn’t been able to get anything going with third-string quarterback Connor Cook at the helm.
Jadeveon Clowney has been nothing short of sensational for the Texans, flying all over the field, harassing cook and hitting Latavius Murray so hard on one play that Murray flew backward out of Clowney’s grasp before Clowney could wrap him up.
The Texans appear poised to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Raiders will need to do something big to change that.
The Raiders made a lot of mistakes, lots of them, but worst of all was the play calling on both sides of the ball, IMO.
The defense let them off the hook numerous times with bad play calling.
On offense, why aren’t the Raiders throwing to their RB’s?
That’s how they beat the Texans a few weeks ago.
King’s punting has been a disappointment as well, too many mistakes all around.
i thought the nfl was rigged.. now i know it is…osweiler has completed more than 3 passes.
This game was over when it started.
If they seriously have no intention of throwing the ball more than 2 yards down the field with Cook, just put McGloin in and throw Hail Mary’s. Can’t be any worse.
I feel bad for Texan fans. Raiders defense makes any qb look good. Meaning the Texans will feel great about osweiller and keep him for next year. Then realize they played a horrible Raider Defense.
Defense wins championships. Raiders don’t have one. With or without Carr, Oakland going nowhere.
The Raiders should just forfeit , and avoid any further embarrassment along with more serious injuries. Either of these teams will not get past The Pats next week.
Enjoy the offseason, fader fans. Lol.
January Brock
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Jan 7, 2017 6:17 PM
January Brock
———————
Best comment ever!
joetoronto says:
Jan 7, 2017 6:11 PM
The Raiders made a lot of mistakes, lots of them, but worst of all was the play calling on both sides of the ball, IMO.
The defense let them off the hook numerous times with bad play calling.
On offense, why aren’t the Raiders throwing to their RB’s?
That’s how they beat the Texans a few weeks ago.
King’s punting has been a disappointment as well, too many mistakes all around.
———
All that and the fact that Mack is nowhere close to what Von Miller is.