DeAndre Hopkins leads the way as Texans take halftime lead

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

The quarterback situation in Houston may be a mess, but a receiver like DeAndre Hopkins can make a bad quarterback look good.

Hopkins made a sensational sideline catch on a deep ball from Brock Osweiler to pick up 38 yards, then caught a touchdown pass in the end zone to give the Texans a 20-7 lead before halftime.

Realistically, it’s hard to see how the Raiders can come back from a deficit like that in the second half. Oakland’ offense just hasn’t been able to get anything going with third-string quarterback Connor Cook at the helm.

Jadeveon Clowney has been nothing short of sensational for the Texans, flying all over the field, harassing cook and hitting Latavius Murray so hard on one play that Murray flew backward out of Clowney’s grasp before Clowney could wrap him up.

The Texans appear poised to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Raiders will need to do something big to change that.