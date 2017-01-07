Duke Ihenacho disputes suggestion that giving his number to Josh Norman was an issue

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 5:05 PM EST

As the saying goes, success has many fathers, and failure generates plenty of hot takes. Or something.

The hottest of hot takes regarding the struggles of the Washington defense in 2016 comes from former Washington tight end and current ESPN 980 (owned by Daniel Snyder) employee Chris Cooley, who suggests that the secondary wasn’t cohesive because safety Duke Ihenacho was required to surrender his number to cornerback Josh Norman without discussion or compensation. In April.

“When you signed Josh Norman, you forgot to tell Duke Ihenacho that you were going to give his number away, and for eight weeks of the season you had a rift with the coaching staff and the organization and Duke Ihenacho, with the fact that he couldn’t sell his number to Josh Norman,” Cooley said Thursday, via the Washington Post.

Cooley insisted that the stripping of the number without compensation to Ihenacho was a “real issue.”

“From what I’ve understood, it was why he was unwilling to act professional early in the year,” Cooley said. “And that’s not fact, and I have no real source on that, but from what I understand, that’s the case, or that’s what led to it. Led to a rift. It’s unbelievable.”

Yes, it is unbelievable. But probably not in the way Cooley intended.

Ihenacho took to Twitter on Friday to deny the non-factual, no-real-source report from Cooley, calling it “completely inaccurate.”

Which isn’t a surprise, since Cooley admitted that his belief is “not fact” and that he has “no real source on that.”