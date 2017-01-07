Early elimination could give Vance Joseph an edge in Denver

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 9:34 PM EST

The Broncos have three primary candidates for their head-coaching job: Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

As one source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT, the Broncos primarily are looking for someone who will ensure continuity defensively and fix the offense. They realize that Shanahan would be more likely to fix the offense, but they believe that Joseph could excel at reaching the players and getting the most out of them. Toub’s best quality would be his ability to work with the full roster, via his extensive experience doing just that as a special-teams coach.

As a practical matter, however, Joseph has a potential advantage over Toub and Shanahan. If the Dolphins lose at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Joseph can be hired right away. For Toub and Shanahan, they’d be ineligible for at least another week, since their teams have playoff byes.

While it won’t be the determining factor, it gives Joseph an edge. Also aiding his cause is the fact that, two years ago, Joseph made a very good impression on the Broncos when he was interviewed for the job following the firing of John Fox.

Although Gary Kubiak was far and away the leading candidate and Joseph arguably was interviewed in 2015 to comply with the Rooney Rule, the situation proves how beneficial the rule can be. By talking to Joseph then, the Broncos have a much stronger level of interest in him now.