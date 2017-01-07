Gregg Williams accepts Browns defensive coordinator job

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 10:23 PM EST

Gregg Williams is heading to Cleveland.

The Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and reached an agreement with Williams to take his place, according to multiple reports.

Williams spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Rams. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator for Tennessee, Washington and New Orleans, where he was suspended for a year as the central figure in the team’s bounty scandal. He was also a head coach with the Bills.

Horton and Williams have fundamentally different defensive schemes, which suggests that the Browns will also be making some more changes on their defensive coaching staff, and some personnel changes as well.