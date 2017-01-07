Gregg Williams accepts Browns defensive coordinator job

Gregg Williams is heading to Cleveland.
The Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and reached an agreement with Williams to take his place, according to multiple reports.
Williams spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Rams. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator for Tennessee, Washington and New Orleans, where he was suspended for a year as the central figure in the team’s bounty scandal. He was also a head coach with the Bills.
Horton and Williams have fundamentally different defensive schemes, which suggests that the Browns will also be making some more changes on their defensive coaching staff, and some personnel changes as well.
Kill the head, and the body will die.
Ha, great, now all they need are players. Lotsa luck on that one with the analytic nerds running the scouting dept. in Cleveland.
woo hoo, all we need now is guys who actually tackle, cover, and rush the passer. all downhill from here lol
Now they just need to hire Sean Payton. And then get a quarterback. Everyone needs a quarterback.
What was he going to say, no? Nobody else wants this bum as a defensive coordinator.
Only narcissists thumbs up themselves.
They brought Williams in to take over halfway through the season next year after they fire what’s hisface
good move, will bring additional coaches from rams with him
Dirtiest coach in NFL History !! #Mistake by the LAKE
Gregggggg belongs with Cleveland.
The browns ran a 3-4 for years and were crap. They will now go to 4-3 defense and should be a bit better.
Williams ending up in Cleveland is like a former A list actress doing porn.
He’s close, but I’m going with Shula.
Where coaches and players end their careers. The Browns.