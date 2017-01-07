 Skip to content

Gregg Williams accepts Browns defensive coordinator job

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 10:23 PM EST
ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 1: Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams of the St. Louis Rams watches players warm up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Edward Jones Dome on November 1, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) Getty Images

Gregg Williams is heading to Cleveland.

The Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and reached an agreement with Williams to take his place, according to multiple reports.

Williams spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Rams. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator for Tennessee, Washington and New Orleans, where he was suspended for a year as the central figure in the team’s bounty scandal. He was also a head coach with the Bills.

Horton and Williams have fundamentally different defensive schemes, which suggests that the Browns will also be making some more changes on their defensive coaching staff, and some personnel changes as well.

15 Responses to “Gregg Williams accepts Browns defensive coordinator job”
  1. murraysons says: Jan 7, 2017 10:25 PM

    Kill the head, and the body will die.

  2. vusnu says: Jan 7, 2017 10:30 PM

    Ha, great, now all they need are players. Lotsa luck on that one with the analytic nerds running the scouting dept. in Cleveland.

  3. bringbackkosar says: Jan 7, 2017 10:31 PM

    woo hoo, all we need now is guys who actually tackle, cover, and rush the passer. all downhill from here lol

  4. backuppunter says: Jan 7, 2017 10:33 PM

    Now they just need to hire Sean Payton. And then get a quarterback. Everyone needs a quarterback.

  5. tjacks7 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:33 PM

    What was he going to say, no? Nobody else wants this bum as a defensive coordinator.

  6. dickshotdogs says: Jan 7, 2017 10:34 PM

    Only narcissists thumbs up themselves.

  7. 'boys4life says: Jan 7, 2017 10:34 PM

    They brought Williams in to take over halfway through the season next year after they fire what’s hisface

  8. crabbies2013 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:36 PM

    good move, will bring additional coaches from rams with him

  9. SexBoat Captain says: Jan 7, 2017 10:37 PM

    Dirtiest coach in NFL History !! #Mistake by the LAKE

  10. harry hands says: Jan 7, 2017 10:39 PM

    Gregggggg belongs with Cleveland.

  11. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Jan 7, 2017 10:43 PM

    dickshotdogs says:
    Jan 7, 2017 10:34 PM
    Only narcissists thumbs up themselves.
    ———————————————-

    True. A really cool person reports their own comments.

  12. heymister24 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:44 PM

    The browns ran a 3-4 for years and were crap. They will now go to 4-3 defense and should be a bit better.

  13. r502 says: Jan 7, 2017 10:44 PM

    Williams ending up in Cleveland is like a former A list actress doing porn.

  14. dickshotdogs says: Jan 7, 2017 10:45 PM

    ^^

    He’s close, but I’m going with Shula.

  15. raaz227httr says: Jan 7, 2017 10:49 PM

    Where coaches and players end their careers. The Browns.

