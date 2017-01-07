Hapless Raiders offense can’t move the ball

Watching the Raiders’ offense is getting a little sad.
Oakland, with third-string quarterback Connor Cook leading the way, simply cannot move the ball today in Houston. As a result, the Texans’ 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter feels insurmountable.
The first question to Oakland coach Jack Del Rio after the game should be why quarterback Matt McGloin didn’t play. McGloin is injured, but he’s active and in uniform. If he’s healthy enough to be active, he should be playing in place of the hapless Cook. If he’s not healthy enough to play, he shouldn’t be active.
And so the Raiders’ season, which once looked so promising, is a quarter away from ending with Derek Carr watching from home, McGloin watching from the sideline, and Cook unable to do anything.
good lord…..0 for infinity on 3rd down…cannot win a game with that stat.
Raider receivers dropping passes here & there certainly does not help the rookie.
This is worse than watching 2 teams playing in their final preseason game. Absolutely awful. Worst playoff game in history
Derek Carr should really be The MVP. We see what this team is without him.
Raider Nation will believe they lost this game because of Carr’s injury, the refs, Goodell and global warming when the fact of the matter is the Raiders got beat in every phase of the game today, including coaching.
Im waiting to see if the playoff punt record is shattered. Other than that, just woke up.
*He will
Where’s that Staffordisbetterblahblah troll who said by tomorrow teams would be clamoring to trade for Cook?
Lol wow.
Its not that the Texans are so good its the fact that Oakland cant do anything without Carr. Defense on Texans isnt even tired. No Penn either to slow down Clowney. What else do you expect. Enjoy today Texans its Lights out next week.
It’s okay, Joe!! You won’t have the playoffs from your 24/7 PFT addiction!!!
This game is just a sad affair all around. Brick Osweiler is serviceable, but the Raiders are playing like an expansion team. Weird that McGloin is just a spectator.
Don’t outsmart yourself there MDS. What’s better, an injured back-up on an emergency basis that knows the system, or a green QB picked up in the last week? Did they expect Cook to fizzle? No. But suggesting they should have started McGloin is simply speaking in hindsight. They have the Patriots excuse at least, only lost ’cause 3rd string.
It’s not all Cook as guys are dropping pass after pass and his protection has not been that good. I mean jeez, he IS a rookie making his FIRST start and that first start is against one of the better defenses in the NFL
Tell me again why Carr shouldn’t be mvp? He’s clearly the most valuable player to his team in the league….hands down. 12-3 with him, train wreck without him.
Reminds me of the Ryan Lindley led Cardinals from a couple of years ago. New England gets the bye to the AFC Championship game, no way does Houston keep it within 4 touchdowns next week.
Assuming Pittsburgh wins tomorrow that is.
It’s okay, Joe!! You won’t have the playoffs distract you* from your 24/7 PFT addiction!!!
Derek Carr is not Superman. He played against 4 playoff teams this year (Chiefs twice) and won once.
This hurts to watch.
Not here to put down the Raiders or their fans. In my fantasy pool picks, I picked Houston to beat the Raiders. Only because Cook was starting. The fact is, Houston sucks, defense is pretty darn good, but that offense stinks. They play in a crappy division. They score most times a TD and a half a game. If Carr doesn’t go down, the Raiders win I think, even on the road, if at home, the Raiders win this game pretty easy. I don’t hate the Raiders, never have. I just post because of that guy north of the border who trolls every Bills thread under 4 IDs. This game was way over the head of Cook. Would of been better off with McGloin. You guys had a great year, you should be happy. Carr is the real deal!!
No Carr
Down two pro bowl lineman
A third string QB
No Crabtree
No chance.
Texans are not a good team. It would be 65-3 if Carr was there. They’re just marching to their deaths in NE
Raiders should have never been in the playoffs. Even wihout Carr thier defense could have shown up , Instead they make Brock look like T Brady.
It just goes to show there is nobody more valuable to their team than Carr.
fader fans bragged ALL WEEK LONG about how their offense would be fine with Cook at QB. Lol.
Enjoy the offseason. Lol.
All the Texans had to do was show up to win. I really feel worse for the Texans. Knowing they will get demolished by Brady next week.
And their defense can’t stop a team that averaged 17 points per game.
I can’t imagine any other playoff games being this bad. Simply painful to watch. I feel sorry for Raiders fans (and for anyone watching as well).
Usually the playoffs are the best games of the year. Not this game. I think watching this game gave me a concussion.
put in mclovin with 1 minute left!!!
Raider fans can’t blame this on Carr.
Texans have outplayed Raiders in offense, defense, special teams, and coaching.
Good lord, the Patriots are going to beat the Texans by 50,. Osweiller is terrible. Poor Bill O’Brien.
Crabtree is a garbage receiver just ask Richard Sherman.
Anyone remember a certain wood-chopping incident? This is Coach Del Rio.
I think we now know for certain who should be MVP …. Tom Brady (No, just joking, Derek Carr)
GG Raiders…bad deal on Carr. Chiefs fan.
This Texans win will be similar to the Bills win over Brissett led Patriots. Only stating a fact, not putting down the Bills.
This Houston defense is good, but they are not Denver from last year, or Baltimore or anyone, they are good. The Patriots next week will beat Houston by 21 points, book that.
