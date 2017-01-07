Hapless Raiders offense can’t move the ball

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 7:07 PM EST

Watching the Raiders’ offense is getting a little sad.

Oakland, with third-string quarterback Connor Cook leading the way, simply cannot move the ball today in Houston. As a result, the Texans’ 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter feels insurmountable.

The first question to Oakland coach Jack Del Rio after the game should be why quarterback Matt McGloin didn’t play. McGloin is injured, but he’s active and in uniform. If he’s healthy enough to be active, he should be playing in place of the hapless Cook. If he’s not healthy enough to play, he shouldn’t be active.

And so the Raiders’ season, which once looked so promising, is a quarter away from ending with Derek Carr watching from home, McGloin watching from the sideline, and Cook unable to do anything.