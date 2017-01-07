Jets hire former Bears assistant Clint Hurtt

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

The Jets have begun filling in the blanks after making some significant if not wholesale changes on their defensive staff.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Jets are giving a two-year deal to Bears assistant Clint Hurtt to be their new outside linebackers coach.

He’ll replace Mark Collins, who was a part of last week’s shakeup which also saw defensive line coach Pepper Johnson and defensive backs coach Joe Danna shown the door.

The Bears blocked Hurtt from going to the Dolphins last year, but his contract expired and he was free to go this year.

Most of Hurtt’s experience has been at the college level, and was sanctioned by the NCAA for some recruiting shenanigans at Miami. He also coached at Louisville.