Lions down two starting offensive linemen vs. Seahawks

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2017, 6:53 PM EST

The Lions were a bit of a long-shot anyway.

But they’re going to have to face the Seahawks on the road tonight without a pair of starting offensive linemen, which makes a hard job even harder.

Right tackle Riley Reiff and center Travis Swanson are inactive for tonight’s NFC Wild Card game.

Reiff missed the regular season finale with a hip injury, while Swanson is in the concussion protocol.

Also inactive for the Lions are quarterback Jake Rudock, wide receiver Jace Billingsley, linebacker Antwione Williams, fullback Mike Burton and cornerback Alex Carter.

For the Seahawks, wide receiver Kasen Williams, running back C.J. Prosise, running back Terrence McGee, linebacker Ronald Powell, guard Rees Odhiambo, tight end Nick Vannett, and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel are inactive.