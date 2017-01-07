Lions downgrade starting center Travis Swanson to out

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 6:49 AM EST

The Lions will be without their starting center when they take on the Seahawks tonight.

Travis Swanson, who has missed the last four games with a concussion, will miss his fifth in a row tonight in Seattle. The Lions had previously listed Swanson as questionable but then changed his designation to out.

Swanson’s absence has coincided with a significant decline in the Lions’ offense, although that decline also coincided with Matthew Stafford suffering a broken finger on his throwing hand, and with starting running back Theo Riddick suffering a season-ending injury. A lot has gone wrong for the Lions’ offense in the final four weeks of the season.

It could get worse, depending on how starting right tackle Riley Reiff feels in pregame warmups: Reiff is currently listed as questionable with a hip injury.

The Lions, who haven’t won a playoff game in a quarter of a century, are eight-point underdogs tonight in Seattle.