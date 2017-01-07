Lions made playoffs, received just two All-Pro votes

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

Until this week, there was speculation that Lions G.M. Bob Quinn would fire head coach Jim Caldwell. Based on the All-Pro voting, maybe it’s Caldwell who should be wanting Quinn out.

Caldwell took the Lions to the playoffs despite having a roster that got just two All-Pro votes: Cornerback Darius Slay got one vote, and punter Sam Martin got one vote. That’s it.

That’s very unusual for a playoff team. The only teams with fewer All-Pro votes than the Lions were the Jets, Jaguars and Bears (who each had one), and the 49ers (the only team in the NFL with zero). Those four teams were all eliminated from playoff contention early in the season.

The Lions, on the other hand, are still alive. That’s a testament to Caldwell’s coaching — and an indication that if Quinn, who is heading into his second offseason in Detroit, can bring in more talented players, Caldwell should be able to take them far.