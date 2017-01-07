Lions made playoffs, received just two All-Pro votes

Until this week, there was speculation that Lions G.M. Bob Quinn would fire head coach Jim Caldwell. Based on the All-Pro voting, maybe it’s Caldwell who should be wanting Quinn out.
Caldwell took the Lions to the playoffs despite having a roster that got just two All-Pro votes: Cornerback Darius Slay got one vote, and punter Sam Martin got one vote. That’s it.
That’s very unusual for a playoff team. The only teams with fewer All-Pro votes than the Lions were the Jets, Jaguars and Bears (who each had one), and the 49ers (the only team in the NFL with zero). Those four teams were all eliminated from playoff contention early in the season.
The Lions, on the other hand, are still alive. That’s a testament to Caldwell’s coaching — and an indication that if Quinn, who is heading into his second offseason in Detroit, can bring in more talented players, Caldwell should be able to take them far.
Obviously, that team is trash. The Bears have more talent.
Fluke playoff appearance will come to swift end in a few hours…
I think its more of a long term perceptional bias of the lowly Lions than it is a true reflection of the team’s talent. They have plenty of players that were ignored (their center, Swanson, Levy the LB, Golden Tate, Stafford had MVP #’s half way thru the season) so let’s not get too far with this idea that we should rename the Lombardi Trophy after Jim Caldwell.
People want Caldwell fired because they know he cannot lead them to success beyond “playoff appearances”
The Lions will become the new Bengals with Caldwell, appear in the playoffs every year/other year, and lose in the first round.
Caldwell may be a great coach Monday-Saturday, but he is terrible on Sundays.
So much for all the relentless Caldwell bashing that many love to engage in. Let’s face it, he’s not a ‘GREAT’ coach, but he’s a good coach. If he has decent/good talent, he can take your team deep in the playoffs.