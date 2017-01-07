Matt McGloin active as backup to Connor Cook

The Raiders will have quarterback Matt McGloin available today, in a pinch.
McGloin is active for today’s game at Houston, but Connor Cook will be the starter. Derek Carr is of course out, Cook will start in his place, and McGloin’s injured shoulder is healthy enough that he can play if Cook goes down.
Although defensive end Mario Edwards was a late addition to the Raiders’ injury report with an illness, he is active today.
The Raiders’ inactives are Derek Carr, Nate Allen, Antonio Hamilton, Donald Penn, Vadal Alexander, Jihad Ward and Branden Jackson.
Like the Raiders, the Texans’ No. 1 quarterback, Tom Savage, is inactive. Houston’s other inactives are Denzel Rice, John Simon, Max Bullough, John Walker, Wendell Williams and Ufomba Kamalu.
