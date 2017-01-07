Nick Caserio declined to interview with 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 7:43 PM EST

As the 49ers continue to search for a new General Manager, they’ll have one less option available to them.

Per multiple sources, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio ultimately declined an opportunity to interview for the job.

Caserio inherited the top personnel job in New England after Scott Pioli left to become the G.M. in Kansas City eight years ago. Caserio has had chances to upgrade to a position with final say over the roster and the draft (coach Bill Belichick has it in New England), but Caserio has never shown serious interest in leaving.

The decision will prompt speculation that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is less likely to take the job in San Francisco. However, the elimination of Caserio could make it more likely that the 49ers would be inclined to offer final say to the coach — which could make the job more attractive to McDaniels.