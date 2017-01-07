No interest in Joey Clinkscales, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 4:37 PM EST

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie will be named executive of the year by multiple publications in the coming weeks. (PFT gave him that honor on Friday. So he has that going for him. Which is nice.)

McKenzie deserves the recognition for what he has done not just this year but over the past four. And Joey Clinkscales has been there every step of the way, as McKenzie’s right-hand man.

But there has been no interest in Clinkscales, yet. And while only one team (the 49ers) is looking for a General Manager, how are the 49ers not at least inquiring about whether Clinkscales would like to make the trek down the bay from Oakland to Santa Clara? He wouldn’t even have to move.

The current candidates for the G.M. job in San Francisco are Jimmy Raye, Eliot Wolf, Brandon Beane, George Paton, and Louis Riddick. I’ll have some news about that aspect of the search on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET, as part of the Lions-Seahawks pregame show.