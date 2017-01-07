No sniffs yet for Scott Linehan

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2017, 6:50 PM EST

The preliminary list of coaching candidates generated in November by the NFL’s Career Development Advisory Panel included Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Harbaugh isn’t getting interviews because he’s not returning to the NFL, yet. The rest of the names have generated at least one interview each — with the exception of Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Linehan, 53, coached the Rams from 2006 through 2008. He spent five years after that as offensive coordinator of the Rams, and he has worked in Dallas for the last three. Despite his 2016 efforts with an offense that consists of a strong offensive line, a Hall of Fame tight end, a high-end receiver, and a rookie quarterback and rookie running back, Linehan apparently will be relegated to staying in Dallas for at least another year.

Ditto for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who has been widely praised for his work with the other side of the ball but who has never been discussed as a head-coaching candidate. Then again, with an 0-16 season on his permanent record, chances are that Marinelli will never again be a head coach.

For Linehan, the lack of interest seems strange, especially since teams are looking for coaches who can develop young quarterbacks.